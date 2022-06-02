Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – American singer, Keke Wyatt, 40, has added another child to her ever-expanding brood.

The singer/ songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday night, June 1, to announce the birth of her newborn son with her husband, Zackariah Darring.

The baby boy, named Ke’Zyah Jean Darring, is Keke’s 11th child overall and her third with her current husband, Zackariah.

Sharing the good news with her fans, she revealed that her ‘miracle baby boy’ was born on May 27, 2022.

She wrote:

“My husband Zackariah & I are grateful to GOD to announce the birth of our miracle baby Boy…. Ke’Zyah Jean Darring .Born May 27, 2022.

Most of you are familiar with the challenges I faced during this pregnancy. My husband & I made the decision not to accept the Medical Specialist’s suggestion to terminate our baby early despite the positive trisomy 13 test results. We appreciate and thank God for all of the Dr’s in the medical field. However, I can’t stress enough to all mothers & couples, when the Dr gives you life changing information about your unborn child …. pray about it, use faith & follow your spirit before making ANY final decision. We believed the report of the Lord and after holding our beautiful healthy baby boy Ke’Zyah & looking into his eyes, I’m glad we did.

We are both believers and know that God has & will continue to have the final say. Thank You to my nurse Ebonie. Thank you ALL for the prayers & support ShugaS

Keke announced her 11th pregnancy back in February. The RnB singer has been a mom since 2000.

She welcomed her first three children, Keyver Wyatt Morton, 21; Rahjah Ke Morton, 20; and Ke’Tarah Victoria Morton, 13, with her first husband Rahmat Morton. The duo had another daughter while they were together but their fourth child was stillborn. She shares four children from her relationship with Michael Ford; Ke’Mar Von Ford, 11; Wyatt Michael Ford, 9; Ke’Yoshi Bella Ford, 6; and Kendall Miguel Ford, 4.