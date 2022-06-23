Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – American singer-songwriter, Billie Eilish has revealed that she used a body double while performing earlier this year at the Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

The 20-year-old singer made the admission during an interview on The Matt Wilkinson Show on Apple Music.

According to Billie, she used one of her dancers as a “body double” onstage at Coachella 2022.

‘At Coachella, I actually did it because the beginning of Coachella, I had a body double, one of my dancers that was one of my dancers for the show. I dressed her up in a show look that I had worn before,’ said Billie who headlined both weekends of the 2022 Coachella Music Festival in April.

‘We got a black wig and we put buns in it and we gave her a mask and sunglasses and she wore my shoes and my socks,’ Billie added.

She continued: ‘I put her up at the back of the stage and she stood there while the lights went on and everybody thought it was me. And nobody ever knew it wasn’t me, literally nobody knew. And while she’s up there, I put on a big black coat and a traffic vest and a hood and just glasses.’

The big moment reportedly came during the introductory moments of Eilish’s set, when clips of her songs “Oxytocin” and “Happier Than Ever” played.