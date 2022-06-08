Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – A sign reading ‘Truth Wins’ has been spotted on road leading to actress Amber Heard’s home city.

Photos of the old church marquee sign which sounds very pro-Johnny Depp, was obtained by TMZ which reported that it is about 8 miles outside of central Yucca Valley along State Route 62.

Sources also told the publication that the sign which appears to have belonged to a group known as the Church of Morongo once upon a time, is right across the street from the Morongo Basin Road and not far from the now-defunct Father & Sons Masonry nearby.

It has now been linked to #TruthWins, which was trending the day Johnny came out victorious. The phrase has even gone on to be branded on T-shirts, hats and mugs; all in celebration of what many considered vindication for JD.

This is coming after a jury found that Heard did defame Depp on all three counts in her op-ed for the Washington Post back in 2018.

Depp was awarded $15 million in damages; $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages.

While the jury ruled that Heard’s defamation claims against Depp were not fully proven, they did however award $2 million in compensatory damages to Heard.