Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Former Kiambu County Governor, William Kabogo, has come to the defence of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is accused of organising the stoning of Deputy President William Ruto at Jacaranda Grounds on Sunday.

During the melee, several people were injured including Embakasi East parliamentary candidate Francis Mureithi.

Ruto, who spoke after the mayhem, accused the former Prime Minister of organising goons to disrupt his rally.

But Kabogo, who spoke with NTV on Monday, said it was wrong to point out that Raila was the mastermind since nothing linked him to the events.

He explained that, at times, politicians are fond of planning their own attacks to get sympathy from the electorate.

“I cannot say it’s Raila Odinga because I don’t know. You know we politicians can at times plan such chaos so that we may get sympathy from the electorate. I cannot say for sure it’s Raila. I am only giving you options. I have no proof to say whether it is Ruto or Raila but it is unnecessary,” Kabogo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.