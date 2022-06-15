Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Heavyweight Boxing champion, Tyson Fury has made a dramatic U-turn over his boxing future and confirmed he is ‘100 percent going to fight again,’ if the price is right.

Fury made the decision to retire his gloves after knocking out Dillian Whyte in front of a record Wembley crowd in April.

Fury is expected to face the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s clash with Anthony Joshua and says he would only fight if the money is right.

The undefeated boxer also announced he is competing in an exhibition bout against Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakura

He told Queensberry Promotions: ‘We have some very exciting news coming. I think the world has been waiting for a plan of action.

‘Last week we had a nice Italian down in London and a long conversation about lots of stuff.

‘I will be back in the ring 100 per cent, just like in the movie when Jerry Maguire shouted ‘Show Me The Money!’.

‘If anyone can show me the money then it’s Frank Warren, I call him the Magic Man and we are going to make some big, big things happen.’

In a report last week by Sportsmail, it was revealed Fury is in negotiations to fight the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in December for the undisputed world heavyweight title.

The Middle East Kingdom is poised to invest even more extravagantly in the Gypsy King’s return from brief retirement for a spectacular which they regard as ‘the next Rumble In The Jungle.’

Fury went on: ‘When this middleweight knocks out this bodybuilder there will only be one man to sort this absolute circus out.

‘What I would say to the people who want this fight to happen is: you better have a big cheque book.

‘Because to bring the big GK out of retirement to redeem this country – yet again – it’s going to cost.

‘I am a prize fighter and I do fight for prizes but it is going to cost if you want me to do a mission on this middleweight and show what a real heavyweight does to them.

‘And that will be expensive, they will need deep pockets and then we can talk.

‘But NOT before the Usyk vs Joshua fight happens first, because it is pointless before.’

Fury added: ‘And if Frank does do a deal with the Saudis then hopefully he can get me free fuel for life because I am spending a fortune on petrol and diesel everyday.

‘Me and Frank has something spectacular coming but it does not involve Usyk or Joshua, at this moment.

‘I will make a decision on all this but I have only just fought three months ago.

‘I would not be expected to fight until October, November, December, anyway.’