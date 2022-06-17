Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 June 2022 – A video of a staff member being assaulted at Jirani Smart Micro Credit offices in Nyamira has gone viral and caused an uproar on social media.

Although it was initially reported that the staff member was being beaten by the manager for failing to meet targets, the management claims that the victim was assaulted by his fellow staff member over fraud allegations.

The company’s team leader, Kennedy Muthama, condemned the incident and said it was unethical and out of order.

He further promised to follow up on the matter.

Watch the video of the assault incident.

