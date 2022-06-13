Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – A series of secret, never-before-released photos of the original detainees at the US’ prison at Guantanamo Bay detention camp have been published.

The photos, posted by the New York Times on Sunday, June 12 show scenes of alleged Al-Qaeda/Taliban terrorists in shackles, blindfolds and ear protectors as they arrived at the controversial prison facility in 2002.

The Times points out that the only images ever leaked from the prison on the coast of Cuba were put out by WikiLeaks in 2011.

The photos were made available to the public Through a Freedom of Information Act request.

These were the first prisoners to arrive at Guantanamo bay, just a few months after the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The photos were taken to give Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld and other Washington officials a look at how things were at the start of the wartime detention and interrogation.

See the photos below