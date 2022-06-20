Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Renowned model and brand influencer Miss Chanty has alleged that her boyfriend Nicola Traldi has assaulted her on numerous occasions before she went public on Friday.

Taking to social media, Chanty revealed that she has been suffering in silence in a bid to protect her image.

However, she had been taking photos every time Nicola assaulted her while waiting for the right time to go public.

She displayed injuries sustained on the numerous occasions her boyfriend assaulted her and lamented that he is yet to be arrested despite reporting the Friday assault incident to the police.

Below are photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.