Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – Garissa Township MP, Aden Duale, and the 2022 presidential election front runner, William Ruto, started a week-long campaign in the North-Eastern region on Monday that will end on Friday.

The Kenya Kwanza team started off with a marathon economic forum in Garissa where the UDA presidential candidate solicited development views from residents.

The team engaged farmers, small traders, grassroots leaders, opinion-shapers, and professionals, among others, from Garissa County on their Bottom-Up Economic Plan.

On Tuesday, the brigade then held a series of stopovers in the region which were characterized by dramatic scenes.

There was a security breach as Duale was addressing a rally after an unidentified man grabbed his pants, sending the lawmaker into panic and forcing him to halt his speech.

In a video, the former National Assembly Majority Leader Duale was seen trying to defend himself from being undressed by the unidentified man.

Watch