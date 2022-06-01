Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today surprised Kenyans after he failed to recognize his Deputy, William Rut,o during the Madaraka Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens.

Uhuru made history because, since independence, no president has ever failed to recognize his deputy even when late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta fell out with late Vice president Jaramogi Odinga in 1966.

The protocol was broken as the Deputy President was not invited to invite President Kenyatta as per tradition, but Uhuru was invited directly to give out his speech.

In his speech, he recognized the presence of the Sierra Leone president, Speakers of both houses, and Chief Justice Martha Koome and failed to recognize the presence of his deputy.

Uhuru and his deputy have not been seeing eye to eye due to political differences brought by the President’s decision to work with the Opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST