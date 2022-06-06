Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 6, 2022 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has been denied clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the Murang’a gubernatorial seat in August.

This is after the Wafula Chebukatiled commission established that his running mate, Winnie Mwangi, failed to resign within the legal timelines.

The Elections Act requires state officers seeking elective seats to resign six months to an election.

In the context of the August 9 General Election, state officers were required to resign by February 9, 2022.

Mwangi had been working as a lecturer at the University of Nairobi for over 25 years before she was picked to be Kang’ata’s running mate.

EACC forwarded a letter to IEBC indicating that Mwangi did not resign by February 9 as was required by the law.

But Kang’ata read malice into the decision and blamed his competitors, who he said had ganged up against him in an attempt to block his clearance to vie for the governor seat.

“We have evidence that she resigned on time and we will be coming back tomorrow to prove it,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST