Friday, June 3, 2022 – It appears Deputy President William Ruto is too afraid to face former Prime Minister Raila Odinga one-on-one for a debate.

This is after he announced that he will not participate in this year’s presidential debate.

In a statement, Ruto’s campaign director Hussein Mohammed said the DP will boycott the presidential debate unless the leading media stations reform their coverage of the election.

He named Citizen TV, Inooro TV, Inooro FM and The Daily Nation as among the most notorious media houses in biased reporting against Ruto.

He added that the stations had breached the statutory terms of their licenses as well as constitutional freedoms through the unequal allocation of coverage, and negative framing of the UDA presidential candidate and his associates.

“We wish to highlight the notorious instance of runaway abuse of public bandwidth by Royal Media Services a licensee which has converted its platforms, especially Citizen TV, Inooro TV and Inooro Radio to official campaign mouthpieces of the Azimio La Umoja. The Daily Nation complements these abuses by becoming their print counterpart.”

“Under the current partisan media environment, we have advised our candidate against participating in the presidential debate,” the statement read in part.

The former journalist noted that while the actions of the media outlets may be inconsequential to the supporters, it was a matter of professional decency Kenya Kwanza expected them to uphold.

Mohammed’s statement comes barely weeks after Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, hit out at Citizen TV for allegedly pushing Raila Odinga’s agenda.

In the snide attack, Sudi demanded that the outlet stop covering the deputy president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.