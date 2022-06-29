Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Since being appointed Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential running-mate, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua has been making headlines for the wrong reasons.

He has been making outrageous pronouncements that have often made Ruto’s supporters scared of Kenya Kwanza.

In May this year, Gachagua stated that should Kenya Kwanza form the next government, Ruto should open for them the doors of the Sagana State Lodge where netizens can go and share rice and beef with leaders.

Yesterday, Gachagua stirred up another storm after he said that he will use part of his billions, that the Jubilee government has frozen due to alleged corruption, to build a luxurious home in Kieni if he becomes the next deputy president.

This comes even as a majority of Kenyans are struggling to survive due to the high cost of living.

He noted the fancy home will have a Nyama Choma base where men visit and share meals together.

“You know this government froze my accounts. When we take power, I will take my money back and I will come and build a home here in Kieni so that you can come to visit me.”

“I will build a nice house and also a nice place where men can grill meat and also drink what we drink as we talk,” Gachagua said.

He stated that he will also put up a special base for ladies where they will be visiting his wife to share with her porridge as they sing and dance.

“For the women, we will have a nice place for them where they will be coming to visit Mama Gachagua as they drink porridge while singing and dancing,” Ruto’s running mate said.

