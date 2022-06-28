Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio Presidential candidate, has been caught on camera endorsing Deputy President William Ruto’s Bottom-up Economic model.

Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, has been using the Bottom-up Economic model to endear himself to the masses ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

Speaking on Monday in Garissa County, Raila said his government will create a ward fund which he termed as ‘Bottom up’.

“We will have a Ward Fund which is what I call bottom-up so that we have developed at the grassroots,” the ODM leader said while drumming up support for his bid ahead of the August 9 presidential election.

Odinga’s campaign has been at the forefront dismissing Ruto’s clarion call for a bottom-up approach to reverse economic inequality, which he has blamed on the prevailing trickle-down approach.

Ruto has also been advancing a middle-out approach which his team of economists led by David Ndii says will enhance the middle class’ buying power to support job creation.

Here is a video of Raila Odinga endorsing Ruto’s bottom-up economic model.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.