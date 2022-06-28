Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted in Nakuru County has shown that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the man to beat during the August 9th election.

The mock poll was conducted by KTN News, where Nakuru county residents were asked on whom they will vote for president in August between Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Deputy President William Ruto who is Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate and Prof George Wajackoyah, who is the Roots Party presidential aspirant.

Over 69 voters participated in the poll and 50 said they will support Raila Odinga, while 10 said they will support Prof Wajackoyah.

Only 9 people supported DP Ruto’s presidential quest in August.

Commenting on social media after the poll, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, rejected the mock election results and insisted the poll was stage-managed.

Taking to Facebook to protest the results, Murkomen claimed the polls had been fabricated, further calling out the TV station for what he described as bias.

“KTN is an embarrassment. The fact that the owner is in Azimio doesn’t give you the Licence to carry out stage-managed polls. In fact, the presenter’s body language clearly betrays him. Just before that poll, the presenter was interviewing people and when one said “UDA” he became so agitated.

“Look at the celebrations after. Stop the gimmicks and stick to your role as a media house away from the owner’s political stand,” Murkomen wrote on his social media page.

KTN is owned by KANU Chairman Gideon Moi who is the number one enemy of DP Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.