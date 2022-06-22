Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 June 2022 – Police have recovered 22 firearms and more than 500 bullets at an office in Nairobi’s Kilimani estate.

The officers had accompanied an auctioneer to recover Sh 4.9 million from a tenant who had defaulted on rent.

The tenant has since been identified as Ken Lugwili.

Ken is a notorious wash wash gang leader who has previously appeared in court.

In 2019, he was arraigned in court after he was found in possession of fake US dollars.

The firearms recovered from his office include nine escort magnum short guns, one Benelli short gun, five Guatro short guns, one savage short gun, six Walter pistols, and a total of 565 ammo of different calibers.

Anti-terror detectives have launched a manhunt for him.

See photos of the guns recovered from his office.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.