Monday, June 20, 2022 – As the August campaigns enter the homestretch, politicians have employed various ways, including deceptive ones, just to remain relevant.

One such politician is Deputy President William Ruto who has resorted to hoodwinking Kenyans to remain politically relevant.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria revealed that Ruto hires crowds to deceive Kenyans that he has a large number of supporters.

He also pointed out that his competitors within the UDA outfit also hire crowds during rallies.

“What my competitors do is transport their fans using buses and lorries to their campaigns so that they can cheer them. This in turn distorts market dynamics because you don’t get to know whether you’ve got real support on the ground,” he stated.

The Gatundu South legislator further alleged a plot by UDA bigwigs to curtail his campaign bid, like what was witnessed last week where his supporters and those of former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo clashed with those of Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

He accused Ruto’s running mate Rigathi Gachagua of forcing them to support Wamatangi of UDA.

