Monday, June 20, 2022 – Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General and Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny has announced that he will not campaign for Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga despite being one of the Jubilee party aspirants.

Speaking while addressing his supporters at Chepsiro, Kiptoror area in Cherangany Constituency, Kutuny said he had decided to keep off from campaigning for Raila Odinga and UDA presidential candidate William Ruto in his campaigns.

According to Kutuny, his decision has been informed by the fact that he wants to fully concentrate on his re-election politics and not presidential campaigns.

“We cannot eat politics in Kenya. I have worked with Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto in the past and I can tell you that they are all the same. I have decided to concentrate on my elective seat at the moment,” he stated.

Despite this, the Ruto-rebel legislator said he has no problem with either Ruto or Raila becoming the president, saying he is ready to work with whoever wins the August election.

Kutuny urged residents not to judge him over his decision to stick with President Uhuru Kenyatta, adding that he is loyal to the head of state until he hands over power.

He added that he knows his people have decided on who they will vote for but urged them to be flexible with whoever will win the presidency.

“At the top of the pyramid, I know you have already decided whom to vote for as your President. Don’t worry about me, I’m still loyal to President Uhuru Kenyatta until he hands over power to the next President. If your candidate wins, I will support him, I won’t abuse him. Again, if his competitor who is my friend wins, you’ll also be safe in his government through me,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.