Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – As Kenyans continue to battle with the IEBC requirements for one to have a University degree before contesting for the presidency and governorship in the August elections, details have emerged that Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga has no degree.

Last month, former Raila Odinga’s advisor turned enemy, Miguna Miguna, questioned the academic records of his former boss.

The controversial lawyer even went ahead to challenge IEBC to make public the original copy of Raila Odinga’s university certificate before clearing him.

And on Tuesday, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Secretary-General Veronica Maina challenged Raila Odinga to come clean on which university he graduated from.

“Questions have also been asked about the credibility of presidential candidates’ qualifications. You have seen a lot of headlines questioning the university that our biggest opponent, Raila Amolo Odinga, qualified from,” said Ruto, through UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina.

Maina, who was commenting about the predicaments facing its Nairobi gubernatorial candidate, Johnson Sakaja, over his academic qualifications, said that the question about the academic qualifications of candidates must be dealt with equally.

“It is a very big question which needs to be looked at, not through the lens of just one candidate, but a wider public question,” she stated.

It’s worth noting that the former prime minister who is making his fifth stab at the presidency in the August 9, General Election has been on record saying he has a degree in mechanical engineering.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.