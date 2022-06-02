Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has sensationally claimed that at least one million voters from his strongholds have been removed from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voters register.

Speaking during a meeting with European Union Ambassadors at his Karen residence earlier today, Ruto claimed that the names of his supporters have mysteriously disappeared from the IEBC voters register less than 69 days to the August 9 polls.

According to Ruto, the IEBC system was breached by the so-called Deep State and deleted his voters from the register.

He called on the European Union and other stakeholders to join in and help the country deliver a free, fair and credible election.

“We will take a position as a party, we are writing to the IEBC as you have seen in the media that there was an attempt to obliterate names from the IEBC register and so far, almost 800,000 names, about 1,000,000 names have somehow disappeared from the register and it is in the public domain. I think the IEBC has stated that they are doing some remedial steps,” he stated.

“Many of those names are people from what we consider our strongholds so there is a clear attempt to try some monkey games. We don’t believe they will succeed but they are a source of concern to Kenyans,” he reiterated.

The DP also called out the ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru for predicting that Raila Odinga would win the elections in round one, terming the statement as concerning.

“Those kinds of attempts are dangerous especially when certain public officials are chest-thumping that they have the so-called system and deep state to manipulate the elections. We are ready to work with the IEBC and friends to make sure that we deliver on credible elections.”

“We expect everybody who is concerned including the EU to try and get as many details as possible, both from the IEBC and from these public officials on what this all is about,” added the DP.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.