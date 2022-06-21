Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – It is now emerging that murdered blogger, Frank Obegi, whose mutilated body was discovered at Kijabe Forest on Sunday, was part of notorious fraudsters stationed at Seasons in Kasarani.

According to a close friend of the deceased blogger, he had been warned by his brother against involving himself with fraudulent activities.

Obegi started with ATM fraud before venturing into cryptocurrency fraud.

According to reports by one of his friends, he scammed someone $10,000(Ksh 1 Million) alongside his gang members on Monday last week.

The victim planned a vengeful mission in a bid to get his money back.

He hired a gang that abducted Obegi and his gang.

They were tortured and their bodies mutilated before being dumped in Kijabe Forest.

During the lockdown period, Obegi was almost lynched alongside one of his gang members after defrauding someone in Kasarani

He was rescued by the police and after being released, he continued with the fraudulent activities.

Below is a thread on Twitter revealing the dark side of the murdered blogger.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.