Monday, 20 June 2022 – Seasoned media personality, Louis Otieno, is battling ill health.

NTV journalist, James Smart, highlighted Otieno’s plight in his latest podcast and revealed that the former KTN anchor has been reduced to a shadow of his former self.

Besides his waning sense of hearing that forces him to use a hearing machine, he has been struggling with decades of back pain.

The pain is unbearable, forcing him to survive on painkillers.

His speech is also slurred as revealed by James Smart.

He is currently jobless and depends on his mother to pay bills.

Things started going south for Louis Otieno after he was linked to the murder of his girlfriend Careen Chepchumba.

Careen’s body was found at her apartment in Kilimani.

An autopsy report revealed that she was strangled to death.

Louis Otieno was accused of murdering her after she threatened to dump him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.