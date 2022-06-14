Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – A report from the Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, has revealed how Cabinet Secretaries in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration have looted billions of taxpayers’ money like there is no tomorrow.

One of the cabinet Secretaries mentioned in the scandal is ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru who has been on record saying former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will win the August 9th election with over 64 percent.

According to Gathungu, Mucheru’s ministry cannot account for Sh 12.5 billion it was allocated during the financial year 2020/2021.

Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi has reacted to Auditor General’s queries and asked Mucheru to account for the funds instead of confusing Kenyans with the fake NIS polls.

“A STAGGGERING Kshs 12.5 BILLION is lost in the ICT Ministry and CS MUCHERU is all over the place yapping…”Raila is at 64%”…and the 12.5 Billion? ,“Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

