Thursday, June 9, 2022 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission(IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has ordered the immediate suspension of the publication of the voter‘s register after an audit by KPMG unearthed 1.1 million irregularly enlisted voters.

Early this year, IEBC contracted KPMG to clean the voter register to ensure the August 9th election is free, fair and verifiable.

However, the audit came out with grave findings, among them 246,465 voters were listed yet there are dead and 481,711 duplicate records meaning there were Kenyans who have two voter’s cards.

The audit also showed that 226,143 voters were registered with identification documents that didn’t validly belong to them.

Chebukati assured Kenyans that the electoral body would address the concerns before the certification and publishing of the register.

“Previously, the commission had announced that it would certify and publish the register of voters on or before June 9.

However, due to the implementation of preliminary audit findings on the register, the commission has decided to address the findings prior to certifying the register for publication on/or before June 20. The commission is scheduled to receive the final audit report on June 16 and thereafter engage stakeholders on the final register of voters on June 17,” Chebukati said.

The findings come a week after Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, claimed that 1 million voters from his strongholds have been removed from the IEBC register.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.