Saturday, June 4, 2022 – The Deep State is reportedly on the edge as we speak after Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria threatened to expose behind-the-scenes deals that led to the alleged disappearance of Deputy President William Ruto’s one million votes.

Ruto had sensationally claimed that about one million registered voters in his strongholds have been expunged from the IEBC register.

Speaking when he met the EU Ambassadors on Thursday, Ruto said almost 800,000 names have somehow disappeared from the register, which is in the public domain.

“We will take a position on this matter. We are writing to IEBC because there was an attempt to obliterate names from the IEBC register,” he said.

“It is dangerous, especially when public officials are chest-thumping that the deep state will manipulate the elections.”

However, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati dismissed Ruto’s claims, saying that no data had been lost from voter register.

But addressing the press yesterday, the furious Mwangi Wa Iria seemed to back Ruto’s claim, saying he is ready to spill the beans on how the DP’s votes disappeared.

He said that he was ready to meet with international observers whom he called upon to audit the electoral agency.

“I want to meet them and I will tell them the truth. Even how my signatures were sold. I will give them the whole story,” Wa Iria said.

He called upon Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and other presidential hopefuls to react on the matter.

“I now call upon my competitor Raila Odinga to speak about it. William Ruto spoke about it yesterday but I want him to speak with clarity. I want other candidates to speak about it,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.