Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto Thursday met Ambassadors from the European Union where he told them that the Government is not planning to conduct a free and fair election in August.

Ruto, who met the Ambassadors at his Karen residence, told the Ambassadors that the Government is working with some rogue officials in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure the August 9th election is rigged in favour of a particular candidate.

Ruto gave an example where he said 1 million voters from his strongholds are missing from the IEBC register.

This came a day after Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho and ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru claimed that they are confident that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua will win the forthcoming election with over 60 percent of the votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST