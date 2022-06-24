Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Chaos and fracas greeted Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s tour of Moyale, Marsabit County, yesterday.

The violence erupted between internal camps in the Azimio coalition that saw some youth throw stones at the VIP dais.

Police were forced to intervene and disperse the crowd as some supporters of Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali and those affiliated with Treasury CS Ukur Yattani clashed.

The rival groups threw stones at the dais – forcing the bodyguards of both Yattani and Ali to form a ring to shield them from harm.

Similar supremacy battles between Azimio la Umoja One coalition candidates were witnessed in Isiolo, threatening to hurt its fortunes in the August 9 General Election.

The differences among the candidates played out on Tuesday, June 21, when Azimio’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga visited the county to sell his manifesto.

Due to the fighting, leaders in the area suggested that Raila should hold three individual rallies to accommodate all rival groups.

Raila was accompanied by COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, Jubilee Vice-Chair David Murathe, former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, and his Ugunja counterpart James Opiyo.

