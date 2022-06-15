Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has shocked the country with her big announcement today.

Speaking in Kitui County during the Azimio rally that was graced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Ngilu stated that she will not defend her seat in the upcoming August 9 General Election.

Ngilu’s decision to drop out of the gubernatorial race was made public by Raila during his tour of Kitui County on Wednesday.

Making the announcement, Raila noted that Ngilu would instead place her efforts in his national presidential bid – promising to give her an appointive position if they form the government.

“You will decide between former Governor Julius Malombe and former Senator David Musila who will be your governor. I want to take mama to Nairobi,” Raila stated.

Ngilu becomes the second high-ranking politician to take a break from elective politics after Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki made a similar announcement after losing the race to deputize UDA presidential candidate William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.