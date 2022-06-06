Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 June 2022 – A heart-breaking video has emerged showing the moment a speeding tourist vehicle ran over innocent Kenyans who had attended a roadside rally.

The aspiring politician, who had blocked the road, was busy addressing the rally and attacking his opponents when the vehicle ran over some of his supporters, who were standing by the roadside.

Instead of attending to the injured supporters, he continued with the rally as if nothing had happened.

Kenyans have taken to social media to castigate the heartless politician for continuing with the rally instead of saving lives.

“The last person we need to be electing… politicking is more important than stopping his speeches to save a life,” a social media user wrote.

“Hope they are okay. That is inhuman,” another one added.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.