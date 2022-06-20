Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 20 June 2022 – The medical fraternity in Kiambu County is mourning after one of their own committed suicide.

The deceased medical worker, identified as Magdalene Wamatu Kiboi, hanged herself inside her house in Gatundu town.

Her lifeless body was found in the house on Sunday morning.

She worked at Gatundu Level 5 hospital as a psychiatrist.

She reportedly left behind a suicide note saying that evil spirits had pushed her to commit suicide.

Her body was moved to the mortuary and investigations launched.

May her soul rest in peace.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.