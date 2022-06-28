Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has attacked President Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of using Kameme FM presenters to lie to Kiambu county residents that he is not vying for the Kiambu gubernatorial seat in August.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Kuria maintained he is firmly in the race and accused Uhuru of sending Kameme presenters Kata and Man Saimo who he termed as a ‘gay couple’ to claim he is not vying for the Kiambu county top seat.

“Kameme gay couple Kata and Simoh have been sent by Uhuru Kenyatta to lie on air that I am not vying. Shindwe nyote watatu. Ibilisi !!,” Kuria said.

This comes a day after an opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa showed that Kuria will garner less than 5 percent during the Kiambu gubernatorial race in August.

Former Kiambu county governor, William Kabogo, is poised to win the election according to the pollster.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.