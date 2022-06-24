Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – American rapper, Travis Scott, took to Instagram to share a throwback snap from his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner’s 2019 Playboy shoot.

In the shot, the 24-year-old makeup mogul was completely naked and pressed up against the 31-year-old rapper with her bare backside on display.

Jenner wore her waist-length raven hair down and she was wearing only a cowboy hat.

Jenner and Scott have had an on/off romance since meeting at the Coachella Valley Music Festival in 2017.

The couple, who share four-year-old daughter Stormi and a son, rekindled their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

