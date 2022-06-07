Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – In November 2021, little-known politician, Lilian Chepkorir, hit the news headlines after she was blocked from William Ruto’s official Karen residence.

Chepkorir, who is seeking to be the Bomet Women Rep, had presented herself at the official residence of William Ruto where the DP had convened a meeting with aspirants seeking elective posts via the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

However, upon reaching the gate, the 24 year old lady was barred from accessing DP Ruto’s Karen residence over claims that she had not dressed in attires deemed official for aspirants.In April 2022, the determined Linet become an internet sensation once again after she emerged victorious in the Bomet Woman Representative UDA primaries that were held on Thursday, April 14.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Chepkorir thanked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearing her for the Woman Rep post in the August 9, General Elections.

“It is official that I’m a candidate. God willing in August, I’ll be a Woman Representative of Bomet County,” she said.

Her clearance comes barely a month after the young politician won the Bomet Women Representative nominations for the UDA ticket.

Toto trounced nine other contestants in the race for the UDA ticked to emerge the winner amid frustrations presumably from supporters of her opponents who kicked her agents out of Sigor and Kapsubul polling stations.

In a statement, Chepokorir thanked the residents of Bomet for giving her the mandate to contest for the Women’s Representative seat in the forthcoming August polls.

“We have won! Thank you very much to the Residents of Bomet for giving me the mandate to contest for the Women Rep seat on the UDA ticket. I am a testimony to God’s greatness. God bless you. I love you,” Chepkorir said.

She will now be looking to replace the current Bomet Woman Representative, Joyce Korir, who shifted her base to run for the Bomet Central Parliamentary seat.