Monday, 06 June 2022 – TikTok star Black Chully has been called out for allegedly ‘lying about not knowing how her sex tapes were leaked to the public.’

Over the weekend, Black Chully wept profusely during a live session to address the scandal as her x-rated videos continue to spread on various social media platforms.

In the video she shared, she claimed that she had no idea how the nude videos were being leaked to the public.

However, some Twitter users have alleged that she has been hosting live videos of her sex content on Instagram since 2020. They also alleged that she’s been selling her sex tapes on her deactivated Instagram account.

The Twitter users also shared ‘proof’ of their claims.

See some tweets below

