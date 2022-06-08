Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – A South Sudanese man, identified as Dong Dong Tut Banang, has sparked reactions on social media after he married a woman twice his age.

The couple has been receiving criticism from Netizens after they shared their wedding photos on Facebook but they remain unmoved.

Dong has described his wife as a good woman and urged her to ignore critics as long as she is happy.

He further claims that she has something unique in her.

This is what he posted on Facebook while wishing her a happy birthday.

