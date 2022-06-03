Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, NeNe Leakes is being sued by her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh’s ex-wife for allegedly sleeping with her partner which led to the failure of her marriage.

In a lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh claims that NeNe and now-BF Nyonisela Sioh started meeting while he was still married to her.

Malomine also claimed that the reality star shared snap after snap of her new lover on various social media platforms which was very humiliating for her, leading to the collapse of her relationship with her husband.

According to Malomine, she suffered emotional distress, mental anguish, and a loss of affection. She is asking for more than $100K in compensation.

Nene first sparked romance rumors with Nyonisela Sioh in December last year. They were both spotted leaving a Miami Beach restaurant while holding hands.

Around the time, a close source told the People Magazine, “It’s still very new but she’s almost like a teenager with him, just light and giggly and feeling those new relationship butterflies.”

NeNe was previously married to Gregg, who passed away in September 2021 due to colon cancer. Her new relationship comes after the death of her late husband Gregg Leakes. The insider further added, “It was obviously very hard for NeNe after Gregg’s death, but she had been his caretaker for so long, she really lost what it was like to have a partner who prioritizes you.”