Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Burna Boy has shared a cryptic post on his verified TikTok account, days after his ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don disclosed that she will be dropping a “diss track”.

Stefflon had said that she will be dropping a “diss track” to share her side of the story while also sampling the Nigerian singer’s recent hit “Last Last” in the snippet of her song.

Burna Boy has now shared a video of his friends singing his song “Last Last” as they hung out together. The video came with the caption “when your boys knew she was for the streets”.

