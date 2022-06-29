Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Police officers from Kilimani Police Station have arrested a suspected female imposter who had graced a live TV interview on Inooro TV.

Police officers rushed to the TV station and arrested the suspect identified as Monica Wamaitha Gitau, an aspirant for the Nairobi Woman Rep seat.

She was dressed in full police uniform.

The suspect is currently assisting with investigations for the offence of impersonating a police officer.

The National Police Service has advised all Media Houses to always liaise for clearance with the Office of the Police Spokesperson or respective regional or county commanders over all requests for interviews with police officers.

See photo of the imposter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.