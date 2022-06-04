Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 4, 2022 – Shakira and Gerard Pique have split, the Colombian singer and Barcelona star have confirmed.

The pair, whose relationship began in 2010, have two sons together, Milan and Sasha.

Shakira’s communication agency released a statement that reads: “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

It comes after the Barcelona defender was allegedly caught in bed with another woman.

Amid the controversy, Suzy Cortez, better known as Miss BumBum, also claimed that Pique hit on her.

She revealed details about how she met Pique, and even mentioned that she received messages from the soccer player in which he asked her for measurements about the size of one of her body parts.

Cortez said that Gerard Pique wrote her messages, but some of them were not nice.

“He was the one who sent me -message- more direct. The only Barcelona players who never sent me anything were Messi and Coutinho. They are great husbands and they respect their wives a lot. Shakira didn’t deserve this,” Cortez told El Diario NY.

It has been reported that Shakira and Pique have been living separately for a few weeks after Pique was kicked out of their family home.

According to Spanish outlet El Periodico, he has been staying in a bachelor pad and has been living a “party lifestyle” since the split.

Shakira hinted at a crisis in their union in her latest hit ‘Te Felicito’ with Rauw Alejandro, with the 45-year-old singing: “To complete you I broke into pieces; I was warned, but I didn’t listen; I realised that yours is false; it was the drop that overflowed the glass; Don’t tell me you’re sorry, that sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying.”