Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – A Kamba lady has taken to TikTok to attack Kikuyu men for being poor in bed.

She complained that most Kikuyu men have tiny ‘cassavas’ and don’t last in bed.

The sex-starved lady claims that she has had sex with 3 different Kikuyu men and they all disappointed her.

She showered praises to Luyha men for being ‘tigers’ in bed and urged Kikuyu men to improve on their bedroom skills.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.