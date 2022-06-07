Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 07 June 2022 – Heavy winds and torrential rains have been causing severe floods in Miami after Tropical Storm Alex hit Florida over the weekend.

The floods have also caused havoc on the lives of residents as roads are impassable with motorists unable to drive through.

According to NBC Miami, Tow trucks spent hours pulling cars out of the flood waters in trendy Brickell, downtown Miami’s urban center, which was hit particularly hard by the storm.

Firefighters spent hours rescuing drivers trapped in their cars, Tampa Bay CBS station WTSP reported.

Some drivers had to escape from their cars by climbing out of their sunroofs, the report said.