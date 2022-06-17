Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have this afternoon arrested Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja

The senator and the Nairobi governor candidate is being held at DCI headquarters, Kiambu Road.

Sakaja had earlier in the day dared DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest him following reports that detectives are pursuing him for alleged involvement in forgery.

This comes after a local daily claimed that Kinoti on Thursday labelled Sakaja as a person of interest in an ongoing inquiry into an alleged global crime ring.

Kinoti urged the daily that Sakaja and officials from Team University, where he claims to have earned a degree, are suspects in an international organized crime syndicate.

“We will not surrender our capital city to frauds. We will involve all international agencies in investigating and prosecuting anyone involved in academic fraud,” Kinoti said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST