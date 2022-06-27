Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – City prophet David Owour of Repentance and Holiness Ministry Church has reportedly performed a miracle by healing a crippled boy from Kitale.

Owuour’s team shared a video of the 2-year-old boy walking after the controversial prophet reportedly prayed for him through a phone call.

The boy’s parents, who are members of Owuour’s church, called him requesting for prayers.

Owour is said to have prayed for the boy through the phone and after the prayers, he miraculously walked.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of Kenyans accusing Owuor of faking the miracle to remain relevant.

Watch the video.

