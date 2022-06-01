Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has settled on late MP William Kamoti’s younger brother as its candidate for the Rabai parliamentary seat in the August General Election.

The Rabai legislator died on Sunday evening in an accident in the Komaza area on the Kilifi-Mombasa highway.

Mohamed Mdigo Mwamkale, a former chairperson of the Mariakani town council, was handed the ODM party ticket on Tuesday.

The aspirant has already submitted his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearance.

“We are waiting for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear him for us to announce that he is the ODM candidate,” Kilifi ODM Chairperson Teddy Mwambire told a local media on Tuesday.

Kamoti, a lawyer who was serving his second term as Rabai MP, died just hours after being cleared by IEBC to defend his seat in the August polls.

The MP died after his car collided head-on with another vehicle at Stage ya Maziwa near Kilifi town.

He was laid to rest at his home in Mwamruu village on Monday evening in line with the Muslim customs.

ODM leader Raila Odinga was among high-profile leaders who thronged the MP’s home to pay their last respects.

