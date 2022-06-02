Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – The bad blood between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, once again played out as the Head of State bid goodbye to his Cabinet at State House.

Uhuru met Cabinet Secretaries at State House, Nairobi, on Wednesday morning before he proceeded to Uhuru Gardens for the Madaraka Day fete.

However, Ruto was conspicuously absent from the event as CSs surprised Uhuru with songs on the State House lawn.

According to Ruto’s spokesperson Emmanuel Talam, the DP was not invited to State House, a trend that has been witnessed since 2018 when the two leaders fell out.

“The DP wasn’t invited to the State House event,” Talam lamented.

All the CSs present at the event lauded Uhuru for steering the nation while the President, in turn, thanked them for standing with him, sacrificing and securing his legacy.

“The last nine and a half years have been out of this world. I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Sports CS Amina Mohamed stated.

“Now all the county and deputy county commissioners have cars to move around. In 2013 these are things you could not talk about. Most of the time they did not have fuel and that is a bygone,” Interior CS Fred Matiang’i appreciated Uhuru uplifting the National Police Service (NPS).

“I want to thank every one of you. We have worked together and it has been both a pleasure and an honour,” Uhuru responded.

At Uhuru Gardens, Uhuru further humiliated Ruto by snubbing him. He never allowed the DP to speak as is always the norm; something that has been praised and condemned in equal measure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.