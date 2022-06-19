Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 19 June 2022 – A rogue matatu driver risks being arrested after he was caught on camera physically assaulting a County Government official.

According to social media reports, the lady who works as a Revenue Officer at Kaptagat Cess Collection along Eldoret-Ravine Road, stopped the driver and urged him to pay cess but he was defiant.

He unleashed kicks and blows on the helpless lady, who tried to defend herself by all means.

The video has since gone viral and Netizens are calling for the arrest of the driver.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.