Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday shocked the nation after he breached protocol and delivered his speech before his Deputy, William Ruto spoke during the Madaraka Day celebrations.

According to the protocol of a national event such as Madaraka Day, the Deputy President must speak first before inviting the President.

However, that was not the case in the 59th Madaraka Day fete held at Uhuru Gardens yesterday.

Details have now emerged why both Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were not allowed to speak at yesterday’s event.

According to reports, Ruto, who has served as Uhuru’s deputy for the last 10 years, was planning to steal the thunder from his boss during the celebrations by resigning as the Deputy President.

Raila, on the other hand, wanted to counter Ruto’s move by mobilizing his supporters at the venue to neutralize his political enemy and make sure that he does not make the news headlines.

It was rumoured that Ruto had mobilized his supporters who were expected to cheer him a move that Raila wanted to counter by ensuring that the Deputy President is booed when he resigns officially on the podium.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ruto met Members of Parliament and aspirants allied to his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and planned to mobilize supporters from their respective areas to attend the Madaraka Day celebrations to cheer him when he makes his announcement of resigning from his government post.

On the same day, Raila campaigned in a hastily organized road show in Nairobi, where he was also mobilizing his supporters to attend the celebrations to counter Ruto’s move.

The Kenyan DAILY POST