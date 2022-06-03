Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s return to Azimio may have just sealed Deputy President William Ruto’s fate come August.

Kalonzo’s influence in the forthcoming polls cannot be overstated.

According to statistics from both the 2013, and 2017 General Elections, Kalonzo consistently contributed more than 1.5 million votes to Raila’s vote basket.

His return to Azimio la Umoja is a major boost to Raila Odinga’s fifth attempt at the presidency.

Speaking at Mukuru Kwa Njenga yesterday, Kalonzo told Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto to prepare to go home in the August election.

According to the Wiper leader, he has returned to play the role similar to that of renowned footballer Lionel Messi to ensure the Raila wins the August polls.

“I was resting up. Raila had kept me as a spare. Now I am back. I am the Messi of this team, back to deliver victory,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo further said that his addition means there is no need for President Uhuru Kenyatta to actively campaign for the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party flag bearer as the team is strong enough.

“Namuunga mkono ndugu yangu Uhuru Kenyatta. Ameonesha hataki kufanya Raila project…Tunamwambia pumzike, wacha Martha Karua na Raila na Kalonzo waokoe Kenya hii kutokana na ufisadi,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST