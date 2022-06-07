Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, is not a man to be trusted, going by sentiments made by Makueni County Governor, Prof Kivutha Kibwana.

According to Kibwana, Kalonzo, who joined Azimio–One Kenya Alliance last week, has been going around Ukambani telling the electorate to only vote for Wiper candidates in August.

Kibwana, who is the Muungano Party leader, urged Kalonzo to allow different parties from Ukambani that are supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid to compete fairly.

Kibwana, who is eyeing the county’s senatorial post in August, also argued that the confusion that Kalonzo is bringing in Ukambani will give Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance more numbers in August.

“The confusion Kalonzo has started to bring in Ukambani will disenfranchise Azimio and give Ruto and his team more numbers in Ukambani,” Kibwana stated.

