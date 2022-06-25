Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 25, 2022 – The final voter register published by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) gives a clue about the battleground counties that the two leading presidential candidates, Azimio-One Kenya’s Raila Odinga and UDA’s William Ruto, are likely to focus their attention on.

With only 45 days to the August 9 polls, Azimio-One Kenya Coalition Party and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance are now likely to spend more time hunting for votes in regions with a high number of registered voters.

According to the commission, the Mt Kenya region is one of the battlegrounds where the main presidential candidates will focus as Kenyans head to the polls in August.

The region, according to the latest IEBC data, has 4.7 million registered voters.

A Kenyan publication on Saturday asked Kenyans how many votes they think Raila Odinga will get from the Mt Kenya region.

Over 700 respondents participated in the poll and 51.7 percent said Baba will get less than 20 percent of Mt Kenya vote in August.

20.9 percent said Raila Odinga will get 21 -40 percent of the region’s vote in August.

17.5 percent stated that Raila Odinga will get 41-60 percent while 9.8 percent said Jakom will get over 60 percent of the Mt Kenya vote.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.